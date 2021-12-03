Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
