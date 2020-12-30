 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News