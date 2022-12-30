Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
