Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

