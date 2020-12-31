Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with periods of freezing rain later at night. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Friday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.