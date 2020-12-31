 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with periods of freezing rain later at night. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Friday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News