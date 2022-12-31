 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

