This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. …
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Don't leave…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's co…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temper…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S…
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening in Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bare…