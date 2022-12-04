 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

