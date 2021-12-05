Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Decatur Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.