Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
