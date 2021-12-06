Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.