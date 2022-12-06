For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. To…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 …
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It lo…