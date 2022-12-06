 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

