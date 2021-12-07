 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News