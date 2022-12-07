Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
