For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
