For the drive home in Decatur: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
