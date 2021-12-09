Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.