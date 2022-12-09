 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

