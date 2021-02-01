 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.92. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

