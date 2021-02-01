Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.92. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.25. 17 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.63. A 20-degree l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. 14 degrees is …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy at times with rain. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quart…