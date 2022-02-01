This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
DECATUR — With severe winter weather predicted to the area, city of Decatur municipal services crews spent Monday getting their equipment ready.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calli…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…