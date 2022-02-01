Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.