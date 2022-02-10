This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
