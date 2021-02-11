Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 8.62. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
