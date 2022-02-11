This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Much colder. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
