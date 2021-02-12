 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 4.89. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

