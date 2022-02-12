 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News