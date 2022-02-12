For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
