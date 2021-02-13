 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -7.11. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

