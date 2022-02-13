This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
