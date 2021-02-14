Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -8.82. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.