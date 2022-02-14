Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Decatu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 12 degrees is today's …
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 d…
DECATUR — With severe winter weather predicted to the area, city of Decatur municipal services crews spent Monday getting their equipment ready.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…