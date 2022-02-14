Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.