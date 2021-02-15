Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 1.03. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.