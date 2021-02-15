 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 1.03. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Finding unique ways to break the ice, literally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News