 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News