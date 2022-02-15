This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
