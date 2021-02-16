Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.58. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.