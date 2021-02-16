 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.58. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow blankets Istanbul amid COVID lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News