For the drive home in Decatur: Periods of rain. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Decatur Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
