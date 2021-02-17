 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 6.34. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice storm blasts Louisiana with severe damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News