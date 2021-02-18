 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 10.37. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

