Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.