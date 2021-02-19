 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.06. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

