Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

