Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.