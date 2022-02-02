This evening's outlook for Decatur: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
