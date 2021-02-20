 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

