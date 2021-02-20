Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It mi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 10-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. There is only …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Mond…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Decatur's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.