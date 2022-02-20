Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.