Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

