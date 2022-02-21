This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Decatur: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast i…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Decatur: Periods of rain. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. W…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…