Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.