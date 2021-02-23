Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.