Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Decatur: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sun…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature …
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…