Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.