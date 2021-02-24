 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

