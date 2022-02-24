 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

