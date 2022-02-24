Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sun…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Decatur: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly …