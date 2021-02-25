 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid warmups in Texas causing problems after deep freeze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News