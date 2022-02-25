Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Decatur Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.