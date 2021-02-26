 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hail hits an already storm-battered Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News