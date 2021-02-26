This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
