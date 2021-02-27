Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.